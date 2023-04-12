Apapa-Led Faction Of Labour Party Begins Screening Of Gov’shop Aspirants In Bayelsa, Kogi And Imo States

The screening of governorship aspirants on the platform of the Labour Party (LP) for Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo States have commenced.

Naija News gathered that this is as the National Working Committee(NWC) led by the acting National Chairman of Labour Party, Lamidi Apapa disclosed that a total of 24 candidates are to be screened from the three states.

Apapa, at a press briefing on Tuesday, said he was positive that the exercise would go seamlessly, noting there would be a committee to address grievances, should any arise after the primaries.

He noted that “Right now we have screened four gubernatorial aspirants, we have screened two from Bayelsa and two from Imo. So far, they have all done their best; they have convinced us and the committee has screened them as qualified to appear for the primaries that will come up on the 16th of this month.

“We are expecting 13 aspirants from Imo state and we are equally expecting nine aspirants from Bayelsa, two from Kogi state – 24 all together. If anybody has an issue, he/she should bring his appeal by tomorrow and the committee is already waiting to attend to those that have an issue.”

It was gathered that one of the aspirants from Imo State, Ikechuwku Ukaegbu, said if considered as the party’s candidate, he would channel efforts towards ensuring that the spate of insecurity in the state is addressed.

It was learnt that those already screened by the party are Udengs Eradivi (Bayelsa), Ikechuwku Ukaegbu (Imo), Ihechi Ike (Imo), Nneji Achonu (Imo), Diekivie Ihiogla (Bayelsa), Abu Vincent Enemona (Kogi), Donald Daunemigha, Isaac Aifia, (Kogi).

It would be recalled that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed November 11 for the conduct of the three governorship elections.