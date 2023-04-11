Senior Police Officers Cry Out To Buhari For Help, Demand Probe Of $10,000 PSC Promotion Bribe Allegation

Some senior police officers in the Nigeria Police Force, have begged President Muhammadu Buhari to order an investigation into an alleged collection of $10,000 bribe for police promotion by the Police Service Commission (PSC).

Speaking via a statement by their representative, Chijioke Okonkwo in Akure, the Ondo State capital, the aggrieved officers insisted that it was paramount the president look into the promotion exercise going on in the force.

They alleged that the Police Service Commission gave special promotion to the junior officers above senior ones after collecting a bribe of $10,000.

They explained that there were a lot of corrupt practices and injustice going on in the command that ought to be looked into.

The statement read: “There is serious corruption in the Nigeria Police in the ongoing promotion of senior police officers.

“Junior ones are being given special promotions ahead of their seniors.

“Of recent, two aides of a senior officer, who were earlier promoted to Chief Superintendent of Police in year 2018, recently benefited from the special promotion to the rank of Assistant Commissioner and have their date of promotion backdated to 13/07/2021.”