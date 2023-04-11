Identities Of Police Officers That Assaulted Man In Rivers State Revealed (Photo)

The Nigeria Police Force has revealed the identities of three officers seen in a viral video brutally assaulting an unidentified man in Rivers state.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, shared the names and a photo of the officers via his Twitter page on Tuesday.

Naija News reports that in the viral video making the rounds online, a police officer could be seen flogging the unidentified man with a cane and later slapped him on the cheek while his colleague faced the lady that accompanied the man.

It was learnt the incident took place at Port Harcourt East West Road, Emouha Junction.

Following widespread condemnation of the assault, the Rivers Commissioner of Police, Okon Effiong, ordered arrest of the policemen.

Giving an update on the arrest, Muyiwa Adejobi said the three officers reported at the Force headquarters today.

He added that the trial will soon commence and the public will be updated on the issue.

He said: “Inspector Adejoh Siaka; Inspector Friday Obaka, and Sgt. Ndiwa Kpuebari from Rivers State. These are the men who slapped a man on the road in Rivers.

“They reported at the Force Headquarters today. Trial will soon commence. We will update you as soon as possible. Thanks.”

See photo below: