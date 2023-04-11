Viral Video: Police Arrest Officers For Assaulting Man In Rivers State

The Nigeria Police Force have arrested three officers seen in a viral video brutally assaulting an unidentified man in Rivers state.

Naija News reports that in a viral video making the rounds online, a police officer could be seen flogging the unidentified man with a cane and later slapped him on the cheek while his colleague faced the lady that accompanied the man.

It was learnt the incident took place at Port Harcourt East West Road, Emouha Junction.

Following widespread condemnation of the assault, the Rivers Commissioner of Police, Okon Effiong, ordered arrest of the policemen.

Providing an update on the incident, the Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, who condemned the action of the officers, said they have been apprehended.

Adejobi said: “These men have been arrested, and their commander will personally bring to the Force Headquarters tomorrow Tuesday for further actions.

“They are 3 in number, attached to RRS, Rivers State. Their action does not portray the police in a good light at all.

“It is still to buttress my point that whatever a policeman does is personal, not systemic.

“I wonder how a man, a reasonable man, would be flogging or slapping a grown-up man in that manner. So barbaric and unpolice.”