How Igbos Would React If A Senate President Arises From Their Region – Izunaso

An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Osita Izunaso has said that the Igbos will feel a sense of belonging if their kinsmen is allowed to lead the Senate.

The politician insisted that the Igbos sentiments concerning marginalisation is justified.

Izunaso stated this on Monday in Abuja while maintaining that the 10th Senate Presidency should be zoned to the South-East.

He insisted that he is the most qualified candidate, adding that the agitation in his region will subside if the next senate president is Igbo.

The APC stalwart argued that such a development would ensure inclusiveness and reduce the demand for a sovereign state especially by the youths who are being misled by separatists.

The Imo West Senator-Elect noted that the South-East remains the “most disadvantaged geopolitical zone since 1960”.

According to him, “The intense Igbo sentiment against political exclusion and marginalisation in Nigeria is justified.

“The 10th National Assembly gives us the opportunity to address the situation.”

56-year-old Izunaso was first elected into the House of Representatives in 2003 and later into the Senate in 2007.

He served as chairman of committees, including Rules and Business, Local and Foreign Debts, Housing, Gas, Foreign Affairs and Sports Development.