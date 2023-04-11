He Was A Versatile Personality And A Great Scholar – Buhari Mourns Ex-NUC Boss, Abdulkadir

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the Professor of Veterinary Surgery and Medicine, and former Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC), Idris Abdulkadir, as someone with a versatile personality and a great scholar.

Naija News reported on Monday that former Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Idris Abdulkadir, died at age 79 in Abuja.

Abdulkadir until his death was the Chairman Board of Trustees of Zaria Education Development Association (ZEDA).

His death was confirmed by the spokesperson of the ZEDA, Mohammed Bello Habib, in a statement released on Monday.

According to Habib, the deceased’s family disclosed that Abdulkadir died in the early hours of Monday after a protracted illness

In his reaction to the sad news, President Buhari, in a condolence message to the family of the late Abdulkadir, said “He was a versatile personality and a great scholar.”

He added that the deceased was “blessed with a wealth of scientific knowledge and extremely articulate as well as witty.”

The president, who described the former NUC boss as a scholar par excellence and a towering statesman, applauded him for his role well played in strengthening the country’s university education and the paternalistic role he played in preserving the historic role of his alma mater, Barewa College, Zaria.

The president in the message signed by his Senior Special Assistant to Media & Publicity, Garba Shehua, advanced that he leaves behind an indelible mark on the development trajectory of Nigeria.

Buhari assured that “His wise counsel on key policy matters in education, science and technology will never be forgotten.”

The president prayed for the repose of his soul and the courage to bear the loss on the part of those he left behind in the family, as well as the government and people of Kaduna State.