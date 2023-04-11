The Presidency has come out to explain that the issues of security should not be subjected to ethnic balancing or politics because it’s a crucial matter.

Naija News reports that the Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina on Monday while featuring on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme said the appointments of service chiefs by his principal, President Muhammadu Buhari should not be subject to federal character.

According to him, the president is not mandated to appoint service chiefs based on those factors but on competency.

Adesina was reacting against the backdrop that the president favoured the North when it comes to the appointment of service chiefs.

However, in his principal’s defence, the presidential spokesman said the president has the prerogative to appoint those he feels are competent and can do the job of securing Nigeria against terrorist and bandit attacks.

Adesina submitted that ” Don’t subject security to ethnic balancing, don’t subject security to federal character.

“In fact, the constitution that prescribes federal character even gives the President some prerogatives that he can appoint on his own.

“Security is something you don’t subject to politics. Security is yo bring your best foot forward.

“Look at the echelon of security agencies still 2015, would you honestly say they have all been from one part of the country? Who was the chief of naval staff in the first term of this administration? Was it not a man from Cross River State? Who was the Inspector General of Police at that time? Was it not a man from Edo State? Solomon Arase.

“Security is something you do based on the best. The best and the brightest because all you want is for your country to be secured. The President usually said unless you have secured the country or even an organisation, you cannot efficiently manage it.

“So, you get the best that can help you secure the country. People who begin to subject the headship of security agencies to where it comes from don’t know what they are talking about.”