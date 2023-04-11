Despite All The Noise From Peter Obi, We Took Over Southeast – Keyamo Boasts

The spokesperson of the presidential campaign council of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Festus Keyamo has stated that the party is now the leading party in the South-East.

Keyamo stated this via a tweet on Monday.

According to him, despite the noise from the Labour Party and it’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, APC emerged the leading party in the eastern region of the country.

The Minister also threw shades at the Peoples Democratic Party, adding that that the party disappeared from the radar of the South-East people.

He wrote, “In the midst of all the noise by the Labour Party and Peter Obi, guess what? The APC is now the leading party in the South East: it has six Senators-elect, same as the Labour Party, YPP has one, APGA has one & PDP one; as for Governors APC has two (one to replace another in Ebonyi) whilst LP has one, APGA one and PDP one.

“For taking the people of South-East for granted, PDP simply disappeared from their radar! Special tribute to all our APC South Eastern brothers and sisters for proverbially pulling the chestnuts out of the fire! Daalu! My respects!”