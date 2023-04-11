Alleged Tinubu Drug Case: UberFacts Is Known For Lying – Bayo Onanuga

The Director, Media and Publicity of the Tinubu-Shettima campaign team, Bayo Onanuga has reacted to the viral publication by an online platform known as UberFacts about the alleged drug dealings of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The platform which has millions of followers on Twitter shared some court documents supporting the claim that Tinubu surrendered $460,000 to the US government after a Chicago court found the income came from heroin trafficking.

The post which was shared on Monday has continued to generate reactions on social media about the alleged drug dealing background and allegations against Tinubu which it brought to the forefront of public discussions again.

However, Onanuga on Tuesday in reaction to the post, said UberFacts is notorious as a junk site that shares false claims and he is surprised some Nigerians are excited about the details shared by the platform about Tinubu’s alleged drug dealings.

“I am surprised that some Nigerians are excited about @UberFacts, a Twitter account, notorious for random tweeting of falsehood and ” the most unimportant things you’ll never need to know”.

“Only in Nigeria will the junk site be stamped with some semblance of authenticity or conferred with a badge of authority, when many of its facts had long been dismissed as unreliable. Some years ago, Buzzfeed gave this damning verdict: “The Truth About UberFacts: They’re Often Wrong”, Onanuga wrote on his Twitter handle.