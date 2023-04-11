10th NASS: EFCC, ICPC Monitoring Dollar-carrying Aspirants

Following allegations of financial inducements by aspirants jostling for the leadership of the 10th National Assembly, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has begun monitoring some dollar-carrying lawmakers.

The nation’s anti-graft agencies, including the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), have intensified efforts to monitor spending sprees by contestants.

A source in the Federal Ministry of Justice told Leadership on Monday night that “processes have been activated to monitor and track huge spending ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly.”

According to the source, the EFCC and ICPC have been directed to monitor meetings arranged by aspirants, especially with new members-elect.

An intelligence report revealed that one of the aspirants for the speaker position had voted $12.5 million (at $50,000 per lawmaker) ahead of the inauguration.

The source said, “All processes have been activated to monitor and track huge spending ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly because there are confirmed reports that some of aspirants who are money bags are already inducing members, especially the new comers.

“This is not good for our democracy in any form. For three weeks now, we have been receiving both written and verbal reports of people spending so much under flimsy guises.

“We even received a well detailed written petition from a Northern state in respect of an aspirant for speakership. You know we don’t act on emotions, but we have reached a point that all stakeholders in the security and intelligence community get themselves alerted to the subject matter.”

Those vying for the Senate Presidency in the 10th National Assembly include former governor of Abia State and current Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu; Senators Jibrin Barau (APC, Kano North); Sani Musa (APC, Niger East); and Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South).

Others speculated to be in the race are the former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari (APC, Zamfara West); the governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi (APC, Ebonyi South); and former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole (APC, Edo North).

Those jostling for Speakership of the House of Representatives are: Idris Wase from Plateau State, Makki Yalleman from Jigawa State, Adamu Yusuf Gagdi from Plateau State, Benjamin Kalu from Abia State, Peter Akpatason from Edo State, Muktar Aliyu Betara from Borno State, Sada Soli Jibia from Katsina State, Tunji Olawuyi from Kwara State, Abbas Tajuddeen from Kaduna State and Aminu Sani Jaji from Zamfara State.