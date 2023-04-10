Why I Was Banned From Entering America – Bovi

Nigerian comedian and actor, Bovi Ugboma has said he was banned from entering the United States due to his infamous clash with a visa-issuing officer at the American embassy.

Speaking during an Instagram live session with his fans at the weekend, Bovi expressed his disappointment at the way the incident was blown out of proportion by the media.

The Delta State-born comedian revealed that the visa officer he met at the embassy was very unfriendly, but he did not provide specific details of what transpired between them.

He stated that he was embarrassed when the story was amplified in the media and wondered how anyone could gain access to a visa officer since they are protected by a glass wall.

Recalling the incident, Bovi said he only asked the officer how many visas he had obtained in the last ten years, considering he had always had two American visas in that period.

However, the officer reportedly replied, “There is a new sheriff in town,” before pushing back Bovi’s passport and that of his wife.

“The way everything went, it escalated in the media. They started to have different versions of the story,” he said.

The popular comedian also spoke about his strained relationship with his father while growing up and revealed that he was determined to raise his own kids differently.

“I don’t want to raise my kids the way I grew up under my old man, so I am trying to be different,” he added.