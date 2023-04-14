Basketmouth: People Got To Know You Through AY, Now You Are Firing Stray Bullet – Mc Morris Carpets Bovi

Nigerian comedian, MC Morris has slammed his colleague Bovi for making a condescending comment about his colleague, Ayo Makun popularly known as AY.

Naija News recalls that a picture of AY and Basketmouth was recently trending online.

Reacting to the picture, Bovi took to social media to make a cryptic remark, describing AY as a Basketmouth fan.

He wrote: “This is Baskmouth and a fan! 2004! AY no vex o! Before you go call Chude for me.”

Condemning Bovi’s remark, Morris pointed out that he gained fame through Ayo Makun’s “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” comedy platform but was now taking a swipe at him in a bid to support his friend, Basketmouth

Morris also lamented the scarcity of loyalty in the industry and compared the situation to those who were responsible for killing Jesus Christ now joining the comedy industry.

In his words: “People got to know Bovi proper through AY’s who wants to be a millionaire comedy platform. But I watch him today fired a stray bullet at the same AY

“Loyalty is scarce out there. The people that killed Jesus Christ have joined the comedy industry. Pray for our industry cause saboteurs, cultists, and union members are gaining ground”.