NSCIA Commitee Chair, Sheikh Ibrahim Loses Eldest Son – Buhari Reacts

President Muhammadu Buhari has conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the family of Sheikh Ibrahim Ibn Saleh al-Hussaini, also known as Shaykh Sharif Saleh, over the death of their beloved son, Alhaji Musa Alkasim.

Naija News understands that the deceased is Sheikh Saleh Al-Hussaini’s eldest son.

In a condolence message delivered through his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, President Buhari said Allah knows the best.

The Nigerian leader sympathized with the people of Borno State and the bereaved family. In the message to Sheikh Ibrahim, the chairman of the Fatwa Committee of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Buhari said he was saddened by the news of the Muslim cleric’s son’s death.

“I was saddened to learn about the demise of your reliable and trustworthy son, Musa.

“With his passing away, a promising career in business and academia has come to an end,” he said, describing the late 59-year-old as a kind and enterprising young man who will surely be missed.

“Allah knows best. In this moment of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with you, your family and the people of Borno State,” the President said.

