Yahaya Bello Meets Kogi APC Gubernatorial Aspirants [Photos]

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State on Saturday met with All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial aspirants for an emergency parley.

Naija News reports that Bello met with the aspirants to douse the growing tension among the APC aspirants and their supporters.

The meeting was initially fixed for the Governor’s Lodge in Asokoro, Abuja, but was later moved to one of the hotels in Abuja.

The closed-door meeting had all the aspirants including the Deputy Governor, Edward Onoja, in attendance.

Others at the parley were serving federal and state legislators who are members of the Kogi APC, senators-elect and reps-elect as well as Commissioners.

Attendees also included council chairmen, members of the APC State Working Committee and local government party chairmen.

Speaking at the meeting, the Kogi State governor pledged to ensure a level playing ground for all.

The governor admitted that there were tensions within the party and stressed the need to work as one.

Bello said there are enough positions to go round in the the incoming administration of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, urging those who would fail at the primary election to exercise patience and still work towards the victory of the party.

He charged the governorship aspirants to caution their followers against making incendiary comments, warning against resorting to instituting legal actions against the party.

According to the governor, the ruling APC has a robust internal mechanism for settling disputes.