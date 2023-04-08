Soyinka Goofed For Backing Oppressors, Baba-Ahmed Ready For Debate – Obi-Datti Movement

The Obi-Datti Movement has stated that internationally renowned novelist, Prof Wole Soyinka, goofed for allegedly siding with the people’s oppressors, adding that the Vice Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, is ready for the TV debate challenge called by the Nobel laureate.

Recall that Soyinka had challenged Baba-Ahmed to an interview on Channels Television over the outcome of the 2023 Presidential Election.

But reacting in an interview on Arise TV on Saturday, the Spokesperson of the Obi-Datti Movement, Prof Chris Nwakobia, stated that Peter Obi supporters, known as the Obidients, will be able to debate Soyinka.

Daring Soyinka to attend the TV debate, Nwakobia said Baba-Ahmed would take up a debate with Soyinka.

“The least of the Obidients can take up that debate and do profoundly.

“I know Prof Wole Soyinka. I know he will not go for that debate because the point is that history is replete with facts and figures,” he added.

He said Soyinka would not dare come out for the debate, saying that the Nobel laureate goofed in siding with the alleged oppressors of the people.

While defending Baba-Ahmed’s assertion that it would be illegal to swear in Tinubu upon the fact that the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate did not win one-quarter of the votes in Abuja as stipulated in the constitution, the Obi-Datti Movement spokesperson said he believes that Soyinka cannot come out for a debate with any member of the Obi-Datti Movement.

He said, “Do you know that some of us see him as our mentor because he understands the fact that disobedience upon an unjust law is indeed the greatest respect for law.

“In 1965 or so, with a gun, he invaded a radio station and refused the announcement of Akintola as the winner of an election. History is such a beautiful spectacle, and I implore my egbon and the esteemed laureate to oblige the young people who are saying that on the mandate given to Peter Obi to stand.

“When those who are merchants in electoral larceny took their mandate with hot coal, they can’t close their hands because we are going to take it in the court.”