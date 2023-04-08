‘Let’s Shun Ethnic, Religious Rivalries’ – Tinubu Sends Easter Message To Nigerians

The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has called on Nigerians to shun ethnic and religious strife for the country to attain prosperity faster.

In his Easter goodwill message signed by him on Saturday, Tinubu urged Nigerians all over the world to begin to live more harmoniously with their compatriots.

The president-elect also enjoined Christians across the country to emulate the virtues of Jesus Christ by showing love to neighbours, regardless of tongue, faith, and tribe as they celebrate Easter.

He noted that Easter was about renewed hope and redemption, adding that it symbolised the triumph of hope over despair, love over hate and condemnation, and optimism over cynicism.

Tinubu said Nigeria will make faster progress toward the achievement of the peaceful, united, strong, progressive, and prosperous country we all desire if we eschew divisive, parochial, ethnic, and religious sentiments and rivalries.

He said: “I send my best wishes to Christians in Nigeria and all over the world who are celebrating Easter this Sunday. As we all enjoy the well-deserved break, I urge every Nigerian to reflect on the priceless sacrifice and limitless love of God for mankind.

“As we celebrate, let us also remember our obligation, as God’s children, to love our neighbour, regardless of tongue, faith, and tribe.

“For Christians everywhere, this celebration is in commemoration of Jesus Christ’s life of service and his supreme sacrifice for the salvation of mankind.

And as we observe Easter this year, let us all imbibe the essential message of Christ’s ministry and truly begin to love our fellow Nigerians as we love ourselves.

“We will make faster progress towards the achievement of the peaceful, united, strong, progressive, and prosperous country we all desire if we eschew divisive, parochial, ethnic and religious sentiments and rivalries, and begin to live more harmoniously with our compatriots.

“Easter is about Renewed Hope and Redemption. It symbolizes the triumph of hope over despair, love over hate and condemnation, and optimism over cynicism. Let us embrace this spirit and recommit ourselves to edifying and patriotic pursuits in the interest of our nation.”