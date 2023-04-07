NNPP Appoints Abba Kawu-Ali As Acting Chairman

The National Working Committee of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has approved the appointment of Abba Kawu-Ali as the acting National Chairman of the party.

Naija News reports that until his new appointment, Kawu-Ali was the National Vice Chairman (North-East) of the NNPP.

Present at the meeting of the party’s NWC on Thursday were the National Leader and presidential candidate of the party in the 2023 elections, Rabiu Kwankwaso; the vice-presidential candidate, Bishop Isaac Idahosa, Chairman, Board of Trustees, Chief Boniface Aniebonam, the Secretary of the BoT, Buba Galadima, and other members of the NWC.

The appointment of Kawu-Ali followed the resignation of Professor Rufai Alkali as the party’s national chairman last week.

Alkali had in a resignation letter to the National Secretary of the party said his decision to resign was because there is the need to have on board fresh hands to reposition the party in preparation for greater responsibilities.

The letter titled, ‘Letter of stepping aside from the post of National Chairman, New Nigeria Peoples Party’ reads, “I am pleased to write and convey to you that I have stepped aside as the National Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party with effect from today, Friday, March 31, 2023.

“Following keenly the events before, during and after the recent general election held on February 25 and March 18, 2023, it is my humble view that our party, the NNPP, has a great future and potential to emerge as the leading political force that is capable of winning the presidential and all other elections in 2027.”

“To achieve this, we must think ahead and plan ahead. And the time is now. Our great party, the New Nigeria Peoples Party will require major and fundamental structural and systemic changes and reorganisation at all levels of the party in order to strengthen its base, improve its operational capabilities and generally enhance its competitive advantage over and above all the other 17 political parties on the Independent National Electoral Commission nominal roll.

“Since, we as a party, all believe in and aspire to bring in a better Nigeria through the astute leadership of our leader, His Excellency, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, I believe no sacrifice is too much from each and every one of us.

“I am convinced this change must start from me. This is precisely why I have decided, with all sense of responsibility, to step aside from the office of the National Chairman of our party to give room for fresh hands to take over to build upon and improve on our modest contributions. I wish I had done more.

“By this letter, I also wish to inform our National Leader and presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, members of the National Working Committee and our entire members nationwide that I am still and will remain a bonafide member of our party and I pledge to serve and offer support to our party at all levels to ensure the continued progress and advancement of our party.”