President Buhari Sacks NIPC Boss

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate termination of the appointment of Hajiya Saratu Umar as the Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC).

Naija News reports that this was made known in a statement issued on Thursday by the Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity), Femi Adesina.

He said in a directive to the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, the President mandated the most senior Director in the Commission to immediately take over in the interim.

Buhari had on July 5, 2022, approved the appointment of Hajiya Saratu Umar into the position for a fresh term of five years.

She was first appointed to the position in July, 2014.

During her appointment, the Presidency disclosed that she holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from the Ahmadu Bello University and an MBA in Finance and Banking. She is trained locally and internationally in all core aspects of her career, as well as in leadership, strategy, general management, risk management and corporate governance.

According to a statement issued then by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Saratu Umar is a technocrat, reformer, strategist, economist, investment promotion expert, export development specialist, with experience in banking and finance, investment and consulting segments of the public and private sectors of Nigeria.

The statement had said: “In the short period of her service as Executive Secretary, she transformed the NIPC into a world-class investment agency and minimized revenue leakages, saving the country N500 billion, for which she received a commendation from the Revenue Mobilization and Fiscal Commission, RMFC.”