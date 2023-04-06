Pay Recalled Teachers Their Entitlements – NLC To Kaduna Govt

The Kaduna State government have been told to pay recalled primary school teachers their entitlements.

Naija News reported earlier that Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai approved the recall and reinstatement of 1,288 primary school teachers who were sacked about 10 months ago.

It would be recalled that over 2,000 teachers were sacked by the Kaduna State government in June 2022 for failing a competency test.

However, the spokesperson of the Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board (KADSUBEB), Hauwa Mohammed, announced the recall of some of the teachers in a statement on Wednesday.

Following their reinstatement, the Kaduna State Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has urged the State Government to pay the entitlements of the reinstatement teachers.

Chairperson of the state Congress, Ayuba Magaji Suleiman, in a statement on Thursday in Kaduna, said the reinstated teachers were victims of a harsh and ill-thought-out action which had plunged many lives into quite unpleasant socio-economic conditions.

According to him, “In fact, the implication of the earlier action on the larger educational sector in the state is another unimaginable issue.

“Ask yourself, what do you think happened to the schools in rural areas where teachers were disengaged? What was the fate and what became of the educational aspirations of the students whose teachers were disengaged.

“Obviously, some of these schools had to be shut and some were forced to operate in the abysmal condition given the shortage of teachers and other manpower; a situation that has further widened the gap towards achieving quality basic education.

“To imagine that this had to linger for close to a year is something that is quite unthinkable, which undoubtedly is an indictment that calls to question the ineptitude of the leadership of the board.”