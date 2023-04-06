Interim Govt Is Needless Distraction, Tinubu Will Be Sworn In On May 29 – Nnamani

The Senator representing Enugu East, Chimaroke Nnamani has described the agitations for an Interim National Government (ING) as needless noise.

The lawmaker, who is a former Governor of Enugu State insisted that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu who won the February 25 election will be sworn in as the next President of Nigeria on May 29, 2023.

Nnamani said this in a statement in Abuja in which he added that those promoting the idea of an interim national government are guilty of treason and assaulting the sensibility of Nigerians.

He added that the idea of an interim government is out of place and those promoting it are enemies of Nigeria.

“Asiwaju will be sworn in on May 29, 2023 and he will hit the ground running,” the Senator submitted.

He expressed hope that Tinubu will not deviate from his commitment to the programmes of Social Protection, National Transformation and Restructuring.

Nnamani added that he is optimistic a Tinubu-led administration will address critical infrastructural development, youth unemployment, and youth bulge, women empowerment as well as the challenges facing the girl-child.

Other issues he believes the incoming administration will address are the complex issues in the Health, Education, Social Service sectors, including portable drinking water and environmental sanitation.

In his view, the incoming administration will rejuvenate International recognitions and awareness that will attract other nations to invest in Nigeria and consequently, turn the nation’s economy around.

He, therefore, enjoined Nigerians across all levels to support the incoming administration so that no section of Nigeria will be marginalized or shortchanged in the scheme of things.