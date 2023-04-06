How Top Nigerian Stars Mourned Saheed Osupa’s Sule Sax

Top Nigerian celebrities have mourned late Sule Sax, the saxophonist who is a member of the band of Fuji musician Saheed Osupa.

This comes after Saheed announced his passing in a brief but emotional post on Instagram.

According to the singer in a tribute, Sule Sax, born Abiodun Lasisi, would forever be remembered for his good works.

“This is hard. I am saddened! The memory we shared are numerous, but no amount of words can express my grief at this period! Rest In Peace, Sule Sax. You shall forever be remembered for all your good deeds.

“May Almighty God give the family you left behind, the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss!” Saheed wrote.

Reacting to the sad development, celebrities such as Latin, Yinka Quadri, Seyi Edun, Toyin Adewale, and Kemi Ojo mourned the dead.

Taking to the singer’s comment section, Latin wrote, “May his soul rest in peace.”

Yinka Quadri wrote, “May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace.”

Seyi Edun and Kemi Ojo asked Saheed Osupa to accept their condolences.

Toyin Adegbola aka Toyin Tomato wrote, “Haaaaa, may his soul rest in peace.”

Toyin Adewale said, “May his soul rest in perfect peace Ijmn.”

Bimpe Akintunde, on her part, wrote “May his soul Rest in peace.”

In December 2019, it was revealed that Sule Sax was hospitalized and in need of a kidney transplant which would cost around N15 million in India.

Saheed raised the alarm, stating that he could not foot the bill alone. He begged for the support of Nigerians and asked the public to come to the aid of one of his trusted hands.