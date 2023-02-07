Man Kills Brother Over N1,000 In Lagos

The Igando Police Division has arrested a man identified as Ibrahim Dauda, for allegedly killing his 27-year-old brother, Tunde during a fight.

This publication learnt that the siblings on Sunday, January 29, 2023, engaged in a heated argument over N1,000 at their residence on Amusa Street, off Community Road, in the Obadore area of Igando, Lagos State.

The argument degenerated and the brothers were said to be engaging in a fight when Ibrahim ran into the house and reached for an iron rod.

Tunde reportedly fell and lost consciousness after Ibrahim used the rod to strike him in the forehead.

A source who spoke with PUNCH on the incident said the 27-year-old boy was rushed to the Igando General Hospital but was confirmed dead before his corpse was evacuated to Mainland General Hospital for autopsy.

The source said: “The incident happened on Sunday, January 29, 2023. Both of them were fighting over N1, 000 and in the process, one of the brothers (Ibrahim) used an iron rod to hit his brother (Tunde) on his forehead.

“People quickly rushed him to the general hospital in Igando but he was confirmed dead. His corpse was evacuated and taken to the Mainland General Hospital, Yaba, for autopsy.”

Meanwhile, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, is yet to make any statement as regards the incident.