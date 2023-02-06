Unknown Gunmen Kill Retired Police Officer, Two Others In Plateau

A retired Police officer and two others have been reported dead at the Maiyanga community in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Naija News reports that a resident of the Maiyanga community, Bulus Sule, confirmed the attack to The Punch in Jos on Monday.

According to him, apart from the three that were killed, two other persons sustained gunshot injuries during the attack.

The attack was said to have happened on Sunday night and some residents narrated that the gunmen invaded the said community and started shooting sporadically.

Sule said, “It was last night (Sunday) that the gunmen came and attacked the people in the Maiyanga community. They shot three persons dead while two persons sustained gunshot injuries. The shooting was just too much. Right now, the community is in pain.”

He noted that those injured have been taken to an undisclosed hospital where they are currently receiving treatment.

Another resident identified as Ilya, who condemned the attack disclosed that the incident has been reported to the security agents who according to him arrived in the community hours after the gunmen fled the scene.

Ilya appealed to the government to boast the security in the community to avoid such further occurrences on the villagers.

It was however learnt that the spokesman for the Plateau State Police Command, Alabo Alfred, was yet to confirm the incident at the time of filling the report.