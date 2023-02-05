Reason I Abandoned My Successful Music Career To Obtain A Degree In Mass Communication – Korede Bello

Popular Nigerian singer, Korede Bello has disclosed the reason he abandoned his successful music career to pursue a degree in mass communication.

Naija News recalls that the young singer won the hearts of music lovers after his 2014 hit song Dorobucci which was later followed by Godwin”, “Romantic”, and “Do Like That.”

However, the singer suddenly disappeared from the music industry with a resounding silence.

Speaking in an interview with New Telegraph Korede explained the reason he decided to pause his budding music career and take another route into mass communication.

He said: “I love education, not so much traditional education but I love to learn how the world works and how the human mind operates. So getting a degree in Mass Communication seemed congruent with what I was already doing professionally; mass communicating art to the world.

“Writing a headline is not so different from writing a chorus. They both have to be catchy and evoke some sort of emotional reaction. News and Music are both languages of emotional connection. So yes, it is a good thing to be educated on your passion.”

Speaking on how he’s been able to take care of his mental health while being in the chaotic entertainment industry, the singer said, “I have observed that you can be the richest or the most famous person in the world and yet still be unhappy or unsatisfied on the inside. The internal environment is where true health lies. This means that external stimulation cannot fill the void of internal sanity.

“Everybody you know is looking for the same thing, to be well. Wellness is true wealth. We chase after money so that we can feel it well.”