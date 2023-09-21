People Don’t Understand How Difficult It Is To Stay Sane In Our Industry – Korede Bello

Popular Nigerian singer, Korede Bello has revealed that it is difficult to stay sane in the entertainment industry particularly when you choose to stay clean.

The singer made the submission on Thursday via a post via his account on the X platform.

According to him, it is hard to stay sane in the industry and even harder when you decide to stay clean. He added that to help an artiste stay alive, people should learn to support them and encourage them with kind words.

“People don’t understand how hard it is to stay sane in a seemingly crazy industry. It’s even harder when you choose to stay clean. So if you want to help an artiste stay alive, contribute to their mental health, support them while they’re still here with whatever you have, even if all you have are your kind words. You may not love their art, but you can choose to love the soul of the artist in the human being,” he wrote.

The submission is coming at a time when there are several reactions trailing the controversial and sudden death of fast-rising singer, Mohbad.

The Police has already exhumed the singer’s body in order to carry out an autopsy as part of investigations into the singer’s death.