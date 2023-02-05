Aso Rock ‘Cabals’: Dele Momodu Drops Bombshell About Game El-Rufai Is Playing With Tinubu

Nigerian journalist and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dele Momodu, has claimed the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, is playing a game with the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that El-Rufai who had criticized Tinubu in the past suddenly started spilling how some ‘Aso Rock Cabals’ are against his presidential ambition.

In an interview with the BBC Hausa, he claimed that there were some elements in Aso Rock sabotaging the ruling party with the new naira notes scarcity in a bid to affect the party’s victory at the polls.

The Race For 2027 Has Already Started

In a post shared on his social media page, Dele Momodu said El-Rufai is playing a game with Tinubu ahead of the 2027 election.

According to him, El-Rufai is positioning himself as the man who championed and supported the Southern presidency in anticipation that they would also support his presidential ambition in 2027.

The former presidential aspirant added that the Kaduna State Governor and his cohorts would help Tinubu spends his wealth while pretending they are doing him a favour.

He wrote: “A friend just called me from Kaduna to explain the game GOVERNOR NASIR EL RUFAI is playing which I didn’t understand at first. According to the talebearer, the race for 2027 has already started: “Governor El Rufai knows ASIWAJU BOLA AHMED TINUBU cannot defeat ATIKU ABUBAKAR and he knows APC will throw open the race.

“So what he’s doing is to position himself as the man who championed and supported Southern Presidency, hoping for Southerners to support him in return. These guys are playing sophisticated games. They will help TINUBU spend his stupendous wealth and still pretend like they are doing him a favour. The game has just started…” Pls, bring me some popcorn and cappuccino.”

