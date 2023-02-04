Ten-Man Manchester United Beat Crystal Palace As Wolves Humiliate Liverpool

Ten-man Manchester United side held-off Crystal Palace’s pressure to win 2-1 as Marcus Rashford continued his post-World Cup scoring rampage.

Manchester United started battling for a win at Old Trafford very early in the game. Fortunately, Crystal Palace’s Will Hughes committed a handball in his eighteen-yard box which led to a penalty.

As expected, Bruno Fernandes scored the spot-kick in the 7th minute to give the hosts a deserved lead. That ended up becoming the only goal in the first half.

In the second half, Manchester United continued to dominate and the pressure paid off when Marcus Rashford continued with his goalscoring spree by doubling United’s lead in the 62nd minute.

The game was almost altered when the VAR caught Casemiro grasping Hughes’ neck during a scuffle. Hence, he was shown the red card in the 70th minute.

Crystal Palace tried to feed on their numerical advantage which only yielded a goal in the 76th minute, thanks to a strike from Jeffrey Schlupp.

Despite the effort Palace put in afterward to get at least a point against United, the game ended 2-1 after full-time.

Following their 13th straight victory at Old Trafford, United move up to third place in the standings, while Palace remained in 12th.

Meanwhile, Wolverhampton Wanderers improved their chances of remaining in the Premier League with a convincing victory over Liverpool earlier this evening.

The Reds aimed to avoid suffering their third straight-away Premier League defeat for the first time since 2012, but they were down after only five minutes as Joel Matip deflected a Hwang Hee’s cross.

Craig Dawson scored on his debut seven minutes later as a result of sloppy play by Jurgen Klopp’s team, driving in from close range.

In a dismal first-half performance, Liverpool just made one attempt at goal, but they got better after the break.

Darwin Nunez drove directly at Jose Sa as Wolves withdrew after Andy Robertson’s goal-bound shot was blocked and Mohamed Salah’s superb strike hit the post.

After excellent work from Adama Traore, Ruben Neves scored in the 71st minute to seal a decisive 3-0 victory at Molineux Stadium.

With the win, Liverpool stays in 10th place while Wolves move up to 15th and are no longer in danger of being demoted.