Buhari Not In Charge Of His Govt – Babachir Lawal Says Peter Obi Is The Light

A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir David Lawal, has said President Muhammadu Buhari is no longer in charge of his government.

Speaking on Channels Television’s “The Verdict 2023”, on Friday night, Lawal said governance has been taken from Buhari’s hand.

While stating that every government has its inner caucus, the former SGF noted that those in the present regime who had the ears of the President refused to carry out the expectations of the President or the public.

According to him, Buhari before his election in 2015 had shown a remarkable sense of leadership, while he previously held positions as governor of Borno State, Minister of Petroleum, and military Head of State.

Babachir Lawal said: “Things are out of his hands, there’s no running away from that fact. There are people that do not take the orders they are given. As soon as they leave where the order is given, they go and do different things. There is nothing like cabal. There is no government that does not have an inner caucus. There’s no government.

“There are people who have the ears of the President, to whom the President by functionality, their functions in government, ought to do things, but they are not doing what the President tells them to do, or what the President expects them to do, or what society itself expects them to do.

“I can tell you this, I know President Buhari very well, even long before he became President, and most Nigerians also knew him. And the expectation was that based on his antecedents as former governor of Borno State, former Minister of Petroleum, and then President, he had shown a remarkable sense of ability to rule.

“By 2015, we were almost at the same level where we are this time around; people were fed up. But when he got in, I think the President had issues with his lieutenants, about who executes the orders he gives, and who executes the policies that he makes. And that is really my own side of things.”

Speaking further, Lawal defended his decision to dump the ruling All Progressives Congress and join the Labour Party which has Peter Obi as its presidential candidate.

He apologised to Nigerians for supporting the APC, adding that he has now seen the light and Peter Obi is the light.

Babachir said: “I’ve seen the light; you can repent when you see the light. I’ve seen the light, I saw the light and I repented, I’m sorry. I did that before. The light is Peter Obi. The darkness is the old system that used to govern us, which is represented by both the PDP and the APC. No change. The same people, the same agbada, the same red face cap. The same people. So Nigerians have seen the light, not only me.”