“Breeding Ground For Penury” – Shehu Sani Roasts Buhari, Emefiele Over New Naira Policy By CBN

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani has condemned the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele for the ill-timed introduction of its naira re-design and cash withdrawal limit policy.

Sani in a statement on Friday in Kaduna said the policy didn’t take into consideration the peculiar structure of Nigeria’s economy.

The former lawmaker also questioned why President Muhammadu Buhari didn’t approve the policy in 2019 or sometimes earlier before the 2023 election if the policy is truly about curbing vote buying and other vices.

Sani who described the policy as setting an entire forest on fire in the name of catching a few rats accused the current administration of forcing unnecessary punishment on Nigerians due to the scarcity of Naira caused by the policy.

He said the policy has turned out to be nothing but an economic disaster and a poisonous idea that has unleashed hardship on the masses.

He said, “The CBN has become a political institution and a home for serpentine and delirious economic ideas. Nigeria is a developing country our economic experiments must take cognisance of the economic status of our people.

“If the Buhari administration really wants to target the few corrupt, it doesn’t have to wait this long and it doesn’t have to impoverished punish the poor. Emefiele set a forest on fire in the name of catching a few rats.

“The CBN under Emefiele has become a shrine for misery and a breeding ground for penury. It has become a republic within a republic. Why didn’t the Buhari administration introduce the change of currency in 2019 and wait until 2023 if the CBN policy is about curbing vote buying?”

Sani further stated that Nigeria has been turned into ‘a vast refugee camp where people queue for cash ration’, and lamented that, “Nigerians have been subjected to the multiple tragedies of struggling for money, searching for money, looking for money and scratching for money.”

He added that it is regretable that just as Nigerians used to buy Dollars at the black market, now they are also buying Naira at the black market.

Lwan Is Guilty

Senator Sani also accused the President of the Nigerian Senate, Ahmad Lawan of being a party to the policy which has brought hardship to Nigerians.

According to him, the Senate leadership is in bed with the CBN unlike the House of Reps that has a clear and principled position on the matter.