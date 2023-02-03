Peter Obi Woos Abia Businessmen Ahead Of February 25th Election – [Photos]

The Labour Party (LP) 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has arrived in Abia State for a scheduled meeting with businessmen in the state’s market hub, Aba.

The former Governor of Anambra State confirmed the event himself on Friday via his verified Twitter page, Naija News reports.

Obi is expected to hold a series of Townhall and civic engagements in the state before proceeding to woo electorates at a rally ahead of the 2023 general election.

See more photos of Peter Obi’s presence in Aba below:

Naija News reports that the Labour Party presidential candidate was in Zamfara State on Thursday, February 2, where he said the state has no business being one of the poorest states in the country.

The former Governor of Anambra State said the Northern state has abundant natural resources to be one of the richest states in the nation, citing the deposit of gold in the state.

While addressing a large crowd of LP members at his presidential campaign rally in Gusau, the Zamfara capital, Obi said the natural resources in the state should be a source of good for residents and not a crime.

Therefore, the LP standard bearer promised that his administration would unlock the state’s potential and that insecurity would be a thing of the past if elected as the next President.

He said: “My administration will unlock Zamfara’s potential. Your natural resources should bring you good things, not a crime. Zamfara state, with its huge mineral resources, has no business being one of the poorest states in the country.

“I am appealing to the Zamfara electorate to vote for me and all LP candidates at all levels in the coming general elections to make our plans for the country a reality.

“We shall put adequate security first in place; we are going to promote peace and stability in our communities.

“Various policies and programmes are on the way to promote the socio-economic well-being of our people to address poverty at the grassroots.”