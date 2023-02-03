Zamfara Has No Business Being One Of The Poorest States – Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has said Zamfara State has no business being one of the poorest states in the country.

The former Governor of Anambra State said the Northern state has abundant natural resources to be one of the richest states in the nation, citing the deposit of gold in the state.

While addressing a large crowd of LP members at his presidential campaign rally on Thursday in Gusau, the Zamfara capital, Obi said the natural resources in the state should be a source of good for residents and not crime.

The LP standard bearer, therefore, promised that his administration will unlock the potential of the state and that insecurity will be a thing of the past if elected as the next President.

He said: “My administration will unlock Zamfara’s potentials. Your natural resources should bring you good things, not crime. Zamfara state with its huge mineral resources has no business being one of the poorest states in the country.

“I am appealing to Zamfara electorate to vote for me and all LP candidates at all levels in the coming general elections in order to make our plans for the country a reality.

“We shall put adequate security first in place, we are going to promote peace and stability in our communities.

“Various policies and programmes are on the way to promote the socio-economic well-being of our people with a view to addressing poverty at the grassroots.”

Obi also advised residents to focus on character and competence when making their decisions on who to vote for in the general election.