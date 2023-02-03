New Naira Policy: Posterity Will Punish Emefiele – Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has again expressed his grievances against the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele over the new naira notes policy.

An obviously angry Fani-Kayode said in a Twitter post on Friday that the policy is an orchestrated mess and a conspiracy.

While lamenting the challenges Nigerians have been facing over the naira swap policy which has evolved into a situation of cash scarcity, Fani-Kayode said history and posterity will punish Emefiele and all those behind the policy.

The former Minister also alleged that the policy is targeted at thwarting the will of the people and derailing the forthcoming 2023 election.

Taking to his Twitter page, Fani-Kayode wrote: “History & posterity will punish Godwin Emefiele & those behind this orchestrated mess & conspiracy.

“Those that sent them on this errand of destruction will also be judged.

“Their scorched earth policy to thwart the will of the people & derail the election WILL have consequences.”

He Has Hidden Agenda

Naija News recalls Fani-Kayode on Wednesday had also accused the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele of having a hidden agenda.

The chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) stated this while reacting to Emefiele introducing the naira redesign policy.

Fani-Kayode while speaking during an interview on Channels TV said Emefiele’s policies are questionable.

He further stated that the policies are an attempt to “create chaos in this country for everybody and to pave the way for something completely different.