Emefiele Has Hidden Agenda — Fani-Kayode

A former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode on Wednesday accused the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele of having a hidden agenda.

Naija News learnt that the spokesperson for the Tinubu-Shettima Campaign Council stated this while reacting to Emefiele introducing the naira redesign policy.

Fani-Kayode while speaking during an interview on Channels TV said Emefiele’s policies are questionable.

He further stated that the policies are an attempt to “create chaos in this country for everybody and to pave the way for something completely different.

“This is what I see going on and I must tell you that I find questionable the policies of the governor of the central bank as of today. I don’t question the policy itself; I question the timing of the policy. People are suffering, people are going through hell, people can hardly achieve anything and I knew as far back as Christmas that this is what they were going to do.”

According to Fani-Kayode, some powers are supporting Emefiele and those people are the ones dictating his recent actions.

He added, “Yes, we need a cashless policy ultimately but why is it being introduced at this critical time? It will lead to nothing but suffering, resentment and hatred of not just the ruling party (the All Progressives Congress) but of every single member of the ruling class. And I am sitting on your programme today potently accusing the governor of the central bank of having a hidden agenda.”