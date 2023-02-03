Naira/Fuel Scarcity: Massive Protest Rocks Ibadan, Oyo State (Videos And Photos)

Residents of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Friday took to the streets in protest over the non-availability of the new naira notes and the attendant hardship it has caused.

The protesters also lamented the lingering fuel scarcity in the entire country.

The protesters blocked many major roads during the protest and went around with placards lamenting the current situation.

The protest brought commercial activities to a standstill as popular roads such as the Iwo Road, Gate, and other roads in Oyo State were blocked by the angry protesters.

Naija News reports that as a result of the cash swap policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Naira notes have become scarce as the commercial banks complained of non-availability.

Few Operators of the Point of Sales (POS) who have money to give to customers have also unofficially hiked their charges due to the naira scarcity.

The development has caused agony and pain to many Nigerians as the people continue to grapple with the challenges of ‘no fuel, no cash, no light.’