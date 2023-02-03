EFCC Parades Actress For Stepping On New Naira Notes

An actress identified as Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin, who was apprehended by the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) is now being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Naija News reports The ICPC nabbed the suspect on Wednesday along Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, following an intelligence report.

The EFCC has subsequently began an investigation into Omoseyin for allegedly tampering with new naira notes.

In a video uploaded online the 31-year-old was flaunting wads of the newly redesigned naira notes.

She reportedly sprayed and stepped on the notes at a party.

This led to her arrest and she was handed over to the EFCC on Thursday for further investigations

“Items recovered from her at the point of arrest include a Range Rover and iPhone mobile devices. The suspect will be charged to court once investigations have been concluded,” the EFCC said.

CBN Will Not Extend The Deadline – Emefiele

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has said the apex bank is not considering extending the deadline for the swapping of the old naira notes with the newly redesigned notes.

Emefiele made this known on Friday while addressing journalists in Lagos State, hours after President Muhammadu Buhari met with Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to Emefiele, the CBN acknowledges the pains Nigerians are facing in accessing the new naira notes and are working on closing the gaps observed in the circulation process.

Emefiele said the apex bank will extend cash swap to microfinance banks and engage 30,000 super agents in the hinterlands as part of new measures to accelerate the circulation of new naira notes and ease the scarcity of the new naira notes.According to Emefiele, the CBN is discussing with banks to make alternative Channels easily accessible and easy for Nigerians.

Recall that the apex bank has fixed February 10 as the new deadline for the swap of old naira notes.

The CBN initially fixed January 31 as the deadline but many Nigerians have not been able to get the new N200, N500, and N1000 notes, prompting a scarcity in the country.