2023: Nigerian Students To INEC – We Are Watching

Nigerian Students under the aegis of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has informed the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) that it is watching keenly the activities of the commission.

Naija News reports that NANS in a statement issued by the national public relations officer of the association, Tope Giwa, on Friday said it is closely observing and monitoring all of the commission’s activities ahead of the general election.

The association said it is aware this year’s election is not going to be like others in the past and also the future of students is greatly dependent on it, it is therefore urging INEC to remain totally neutral and transparent in its activities concerning the conduct of the polls.

NANS in the statement submitted that “We expect INEC to go strictly by the rules of the game and be fair and impartial to all political parties and at the end deliver nothing other than credible elections for Nigerians.

“So, we the students just as many other Nigerians are shall continue to watch and monitor INEC actions and inactions till the elections are over.

“We all know that this year’s elections would not be like every other before now in the country.

“The elections hold great significance in the future of Nigeria and its people.

“So, we are all eager to use this election, particularly the presidential election to bring about a real change that will make us overcome the overwhelming challenges imposed on us by the current government.

“So, INEC must not in any way allow itself to be swayed by any political party or individual, rather to safeguard the will of the people and protect the integrity of their votes.”

The association also called on INEC to work on a special arrangement to facilitate the collection of Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) by students on various campuses to enable them to vote.

The students’ group said as of today several students are still yet to collect their cards because most of them registered at home and they are in school now.