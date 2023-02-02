2023: Wait For It To Be Counted – Apostle Sulaiman Sends Message To Nigerians Ahead Of The General Elections

The general overseer of the Omega Fire Ministry, Apostle Johnson Suleiman has warned Nigerians that the forthcoming general elections would be a deciding factor in the fate of the country.

The clergyman lamented over the situation of the nation, maintaining that it has never been as bad as it has been in the past few weeks.

Speaking via his verified Twitter handle on Thursday, Suleiman called on Nigerians to go to the polling unit on the day of the election to cast votes and ensure their votes are counted.

He wrote, “This coming election will be a deciding factor for generations unborn..we have never had it so terrible especially this past few weeks. Go to your polling unit and vote..wait for it to be counted, and get it all captured and recorded..let’s see how they can lie to us with figures.”

Buhari Not Happy About Naira Scarcity – FG

President Muhammadu Buhari, according to Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed, is saddened by the lamentations of Nigerians currently, especially with the scarcity of the new naira notes.

Speaking at the 65th ministerial briefing organised by the Presidential Communications Team in the State House, Abuja, the minister admonished Nigerians to persevere a little more as the current hardship is only temporal.

On whether the Federal Government was not worried about the current hardship, Zainab said the initiative of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was necessary for the country’s economic growth.

She likened the pains of citizens to a wound being treated which will eventually heal up after a little while. The Minister stressed that the new policy was paramount and appropriate at this moment to combat corruption at all levels.

According to her, it has some positive effects with the massive mopped-up of funds outside the banking system. Zainab said it was pitiful to see how citizens have to queue and struggle at Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) to be able to get their hard-earned cash.

“But this is a temporary situation,” she said. The Minister stressed that there is still an opportunity for citizens, as provided for in the CBN Act, Section 20 subsection 3, to visit the banking hall to deposit the old currency for the redemption of the new ones.

“So, it’s not all over. But the positive side of it is that there is a lot of currency that has been mopped up by this operation. And it means it has achieved a good level of success, but the only sore point is the pain that it has caused to citizens, which is regrettable, but which is also very transient and temporary, and the bulk is continuing to address,” Zainab said on behalf of President Buhari.