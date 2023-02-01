Party Suspends Governorship Candidate In Abia State Days Before 2023 Election

Days before the 2023 elections, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has suspended its governorship candidate in Abia State, Bishop Sunday Onuoha.

The party said in a statement through the Abia ADC chairman, Norman Obinna said it could no longer tolerate the excesses of Onuoha which have become a distraction to the party.

Speaking at a news conference after the party’s State Working Committee meeting on Tuesday, the Abia ADC Chairman revealed that two other candidates and another member were suspended alongside the governorship candidate.

Those suspended include: the candidate for Abia Central Senatorial District, Abraham Godson, the Umuahia Central State Constituency candidate; Iyke Nwoke and one Mr Osita Offor.

The ADC said it was ready to support any other governorship candidate in the forthcoming elections.

Addressing newsmen after a meeting of the State Working Committee, Obinna said the governorship candidate, Sunday Onuoha, was suspended for getting himself involved in acts and conducts that have brought the party into hatred, disrepute, and public ridicule.

The senatorial candidate, Godson on his part was suspended for openly adopting the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, and disparaging the ADC party’s presidential candidate while the state assembly candidate, Nwoke was accused of deceiving the party when he failed to disclose to the party that he had previously obtained nomination form under the Peoples Democratic Party, and participated in the PDP primaries and failed.

The ADC said Osita Offor was also suspended for parading himself as the Abia North senatorial candidate of the party, instead of Sir Martins Emetu, whose name was published by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The ADC chairman said: “Onuoha has destroyed all the structure of the ADC in Abia State. He was planted as a mole to distract us and is not contesting for any election.

“He did not rent any campaign office or constitute his campaign committee, no billboard of Onuoha anywhere and we didn’t know when he chose his deputy.

“He has not contributed anything to the party, rather he taxes all the House of Assembly candidates to support him financially and he came into the party with so much deceit that he would use his Vision Africa Radio to attract funds for his governorship race, but all were lies.

“We keep hearing cock and bull stories every day. He doesn’t show signs of seriousness and the party cannot remain silent, hence the decision to suspend him.”

Meanwhile, Onuoha in his reaction said his purported dismissal from the party is of no consequence as those who suspended him have already been suspended by the party.