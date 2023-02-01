Netizens React As Osas Ighodaro Puts Banging Bikini Body On Display (Photos)

Popular Nollywood actress, Osas Ighodaro has shared new bikini photos of herself on Instagram.

The mother of one who is currently in the United States shared the photos with a watermelon emoji.

Reacting to the pictures, netizens praised Ighodaro for her well sculpted body.

Real warri pikin, “Osas Osas how many times I call you.”

Fatimah, “Even though am not a man you enter my eyes baby.”

Don’t, “I see why Big Whiz chills with you.”

Tor, “You too fyne. You are like the most beautiful celebrity in Nigeria.”

Diego, “Benin girls too fine.”

Celebrities, “Now I know why Edo State is called the heartbeat of the nation.”

Ohema, “Osas body should be used as a template for body sculpture.”

Cuisine, “If you know you zoomed ask for forgiveness.”

Adaeze, “Body is bodying and skin is skining.”

Elizabeth, “Body!!!”

Mandy, “sexiest roman alive.”

IVD Remanded In Prison Over Wife’s Death

37-year-old Lagos auto dealer, Ikechukwu Ogbonna, popularly known as IVD, has been remanded in Kirikiri prison by Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court in Lagos over the death of his wife, Abimbola Martins-Ogbonna.

Naija News learnt that Magistrate Adebayo Kafayat Tella made the order on Tuesday following advice by the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Lagos State, which indicted Ogbonna for involuntary manslaughter.

While reading out the DPP’s advice, Tella said the defendant should be arraigned before the Lagos High Court and remanded in prison pending the filing of information against him and his arraignment.

However, on the basis of the defendant’s prior bail conditions, defense counsel, Abubakar Yesufu requested that IVD be released from custody.

Magistrate Tella ruled that she lacked the jurisdiction to consider a case involving involuntary manslaughter, hence all bail applications should be presented before the high court.

She adjourned till March 7, 2023.