How Top Nollywood Actresses Celebrate With Their Kids On Children’s Day

Some top Nollywood actresses such as, Mercy Johnson, Tonto Dikeh, Osas Ighodaro, Toyin Lawani have taken to their individual social media to mark the 2023 Children’s Day.

The proud mothers via their Instagram on Saturday shared beautiful photos and videos of their children, wishing them a fun day.

Posing with her four kids, Mercy Johnson wrote on Instagram, “My greatest blessings call me “Mom”…Happy Children’s Day To My Besties Mummy Loves you so much…So much and you are all that matters. May all our kids always be complete in Jesus’ name.”

Osas posed with her daughter for a shot and smirk face. She captioned the photo, “Happy Children’s Day to all the children out there! May you continue to be a blessing and a sense of joy & happiness to your loved ones!

“My beautiful blessing @azariahajibade

“God bless you my sweetest girl; my sweetest princess! May God continue to bless you and all that involves you! I love you my baby girl.”

Tonto Dikeh wrote about her son Andre, “Happy children’s day to My beautiful son @kingandre_dikeh and to all the kids around the world. We love you, you give us the strength to go on!!”

Toyin Lawani wrote a lengthy and emotional article in celebration of Children’s Day.

She said, “Familia. Happy Children’s Day y’all. I’m definitely their sacrificial lamb. From one feeding me legs to one trying to burst my breast. To one doing stunts over my head. To the senior one abroad on video call 247. Mothers are superhumans.

“But guess what I love every bit of it. When they leave for just a day to my bro’s house. I miss them and call them back. The swag fam. No matter how busy we get we must always make time for our family.”