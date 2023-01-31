Bimbo’s Death: Lagos Auto Dealer, IVD Remanded In Kirikiri Prison Over Alleged Manslaughter

37-year-old Lagos auto dealer, Ikechukwu Ogbonna, popularly known as IVD, has been remanded in Kirikiri prison by Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court in Lagos over the death of his wife, Abimbola Martins-Ogbonna.

Naija News learnt that Magistrate Adebayo Kafayat Tella made the order on Tuesday following advice by the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Lagos State, which indicted Ogbonna for involuntary manslaughter.

While reading out the DPP’s advice, Tella said the Defendant should be arraigned before the Lagos High Court and remanded in prison pending the filing of information against him and his arraignment.

However, on the basis of the defendant’s prior bail conditions, defense counsel, Abubakar Yesufu requested that IVD be released from custody.

Magistrate Tella ruled that she lacked the jurisdiction to consider a case involving involuntary manslaughter, hence all bail applications should be presented before the high court.

She adjourned till March 7, 2023.

Ikechukwu and Abimbola had been married for 16 years with the union blessed with five children but the union was marred with alleged domestic violence.

Bimbo’s Death

Bimbo’s death was announced by her sister in an Instagram post in 2022.

The couple made headlines when Bimbo and her husband got into a scuffle and she reportedly set herself ablaze in the process at their home in Lekki, Lagos.

She was rushed to the hospital where she died from severe fire injuries, and on October 15, 2022, it was reported that the Lagos State government ordered an autopsy on Bimbo’s corpse.