Buhari Commissions 5700-hectare Irrigation Scheme, Agro-allied Farm In Jigawa (Photos)

President Muhammadu Buhari , on Tuesday, commissioned the 5700-hectare Hadejia valley irrigation scheme in Auyo Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

Naija News reports that President Buhari, who inaugurated the projects during a one-day working visit to the North West state, said the scheme will contribute “in small way” to tackling poverty.

In a statement by the presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, President Buhari said the irrigation scheme will significantly contribute to Nigeria’s quest for food security, job creation, and economic diversification.

He said: “It will be a small part in our overall quest to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years.

“I believe it will also significantly contribute to our objectives of economic diversification, food security and job creation.

“”We hope to see more such private sector-led large agricultural projects especially with the enabling environment provided by both the state and the federal government.”

Other projects inaugurated by the President included the Birnin Kudu Specialist Hospital, Malam Alu Integrated agro-allied farm in Birnin Kudu, and the dualised Unity-Pentagon-Fanisau road.

Buhari, however, sympathised with the residents of the state who were affected by the 2022 flooding, and promised that his administration will make provisions for more relief packages for the victims.