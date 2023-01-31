Why Nigerians Don’t Appreciate Their Country Until They Travel Out – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has claimed that Nigerians don’t appreciate the country until they travel to other nations because they don’t believe in Nigeria.

Naija News reports that the Nigerian leader stated this on Monday at a state banquet in Kano organized in his honour by the Abdullahi Ganduje administration.

In a statement on Monday by his spokesperson, Femi Adesina, the President urged Nigerians to appreciate what they have as the situation in the country is not dire when compared with other countries and see how citizens of those nations are fairing.

Buhari said: “We have a great country but we do not appreciate it until we visit our neighbours and other countries where the preoccupation is for people to have one good meal a day.

“When I fly by helicopter, the number of high-rise buildings I see and the amount of development on the ground are fantastic. We thank God. We thank God. We thank God.”

President Buhari urged the elite to encourage and inspire young people to embrace education, stating technology cannot replace real learning.

“They must embrace education for education’s sake. Technology has made it possible for shortcuts but nothing can replace real learning. Please encourage the children to learn,” he said.

He congratulated Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano for doing “very well” on infrastructure, adding that his recent visits to Kogi, Yobe, Lagos, and Katsina states have shown that the respective governors have done very well with the funds available to them.