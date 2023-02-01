2023: Unemployment Will Reduce By More Than Half In My First Four Years – Tinubu Pledges

As part of critical issues to handle when he is elected as president at the forthcoming polls, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has pledged to reduce unemployment in the country by more than half in his first four years as president if given the mandate.

Naija News reports that Tinubu made the pledge to fight unemployment when he is elected president when he spoke to party faithful and members at the U.J Esuene Sports Stadium in Calabar on Tuesday during a presidential campaign rally.

He said “I will check youth unemployment in this country. I will reduce it by more than half if voted into power next month.”

While speaking about other things he plans to do, the APC flagbearer noted that when he is voted president Nigerian cities and towns will witness a level of industrial activity that has never happened in the country’s history, noting that the youths would become leading catalysts that would drive the economic resurgence.

Tinubu also pledged to do all in his power to turn around the nation’s fortunes and make Nigeria as prosperous as it ought to be.

He advanced that “Our economy is unhelpfully designed to export raw materials and import increasingly expensive finished products.

“Crude oil still provides most of our foreign exchange. As agriculture remains our traditional backbone, we will continue to consolidate it.

“However, we must acknowledge the growing importance of our urban population.”

Also, it was gathered that the APC candidate also promised to give more flexibility to states to boast grassroots development by adjusting the revenue allocation between federal and state governments.

“Our government will give priority to encouraging industries vital to national development by growing our industrial base to provide jobs to an expanding urban population,” he added.