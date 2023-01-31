Truck Crushes Two To Death As Pregnant Women Escape

Two persons have been confirmed dead while two pregnant women and two children were rescued as a laden truck collided with three tricycles in the Ikotun area of Lagos State.

The Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Adebayo Taofiq, in a statement on Tuesday, said the driver of one of the tricycles and one passenger died instantly.

The two pregnant women and two children who were rescued by the operatives of the Agency have been taken to hospital for treatment.

A preliminary investigation by LASTMA revealed that the laden truck (JJJ 125) had a brake failure, which resulted in the accident.

The statement read partly: “Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) today rescued another 4 fatal accident victims inside mini commercial buses (tricycles) around Ikotun area of Lagos.

“The accident which occurred around 12:30 pm today involved a fully (P.MS) loaded container truck (JJJ 125) and 3 mini commercial buses (tricycles) with registration nos (LSD 83 QM), (AKD 690 QK) & (AKL 87 QF)

“The driver of one of the mini commercial bus (tricycle) with one passenger died instantly.

“Those four (4) rescued accident victims by LASTMA personnel were 2 pregnant women and 2 children.

“LASTMA personnel immediately handed over those rescued victims to Policemen from Ikotun Police Station who took them to General Hospital for treatment.

“A preliminary investigation revealed that the fully loaded container truck (JJJ 125) had a brake failure and crushed 3 tricycles by a valley around synagogue when going towards Ikotun.

“The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) immediately moved the tanker with those crushed tricycles to Ikotun Police Station

“Other emergency responders including the Nigerian Policemen from Ikotun Police Station were at the scene of the accident.”

The General Manager of LASTMA, Bolaji Oreagba, warned tanker owners and drivers to always ensure that their trucks are in good shape before embarking on any journey.

This is happening just two days after nine persons were on Sunday confirmed dead as a truck laden with container fell on a commercial bus at Ojuelegba, inwards Fadeyi.

On Monday, the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, directed the prosecution of the truck owner and driver involved in the Ojuelegba accident.