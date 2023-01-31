Christian Eriksen Is Out Of Football Untill At Least April

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen will likely be out of football until at least the end of April after suffering an ankle injury during his team’s FA Cup triumph over Reading on Saturday.

According to United manager Erik ten Hag, “people who can cover the void” will take Eriksen’s place.

The former Ajax, Tottenham, Inter Milan, and Brentford midfielder has appeared 31 times for United this season.

Last summer, the Danish midfielder signed a three-year contract with the Premier League giants and has been prolific since then.

United’s Donny van de Beek, a midfielder who would have been a perfect cover for Eriksen, has already been sidelined with a knee injury that will keep him out for the rest of the season.

In his news conference before Wednesday’s EFL Cup semifinal between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest, Ten Hag said: “Of course, he’s sorry about it, and we’re disappointed about it.

“On deadline day it’s difficult [to bring in a replacement]. You can’t make policy on such bad injuries.

“But we have players in the midfield department and good players.”

On when Eriksen will likely return to the pitch, a statement from the club added: “[He] is expected to be out of action for an extended period.

“There is hope that Christian can return in time to play a role in the final stages of the season.

“While investigations are continuing, initial assessments indicate that Eriksen is likely to be out until late April or early May.”

“I wish it hadn’t happened. It’s quite clear Christian brings top quality to our squad and he has some specifics that are hard to replace.”