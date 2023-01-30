Burnaboy Steps Out In Animal Form ‘Gorilla’, Attacks Popular Nigerian Skit Maker At His Home (Video)

Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, unveiled his animal form ‘Gorilla’ as he ‘attacks’ one of his biggest critic cum Nigerian skit maker, MC Mbakara, at his home.

Naija News reports that Burna Boy usually refers to himself as a primate ape and chose to embody the gorilla traits in reality.

MC Mbakara had called out the singer a number of times in the past and always criticize him at every opportunity.

However, the ‘Stand Tall’ crooner decided to dress up as a gorilla to issue a warning to him and others about the consistent criticism.

In a video sighted online, Burna Boy was seen chasing and scaring the popular skit maker and everyone at his home as they run helter-skelter.

Although, Burna Boy didn’t physically assault anybody, seeing the gorilla made MC Mbakara and his friends uncomfortable.

Burna Boy is known for his lyrics about himself being a gorilla, he made use of the primate attributes in one of his songs, saying “I be gorilla, but you can’t lock me in the zoo.”

I Lost My Virginity To An Older Woman

Meanwhile, former Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eyes’ housemate, Pere has opened up on how he lost his virginity to an older woman at age 19.

The former Big Brother housemate, in an interview with media personality, Toke Makinwa on her podcast, titled Toke Moments, recounted how he found love with an older woman and they had engaged in a sexual relationship.

According to Pere, the relationship which was purely sexual didn’t last long as the lady broke up with him over their age difference.