Serbian professional Tennis player, Novak Djokovic, has won his 10th title at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne.

Naija News understands that the 35-year-old, on Sunday, 29th January won the first two sets of the Australian Open men’s final against Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Djokovic now equals the 22nd Grand Slam crown. The player had broke when the Greek third seed double-faulted in the fourth game and kept his cool to take the set 6-3 in 36 minutes.

Little separated them in the second set, and it went with serve to a seesawing tiebreak, where the Serb won 7-6 (7/4) in 70 minutes. He won the opening set 6-3.

At the tournament, Djokovic dropped just one set all tournament after expressing fear of having a left hamstring problem which he thought might force him to withdraw, and he finished with a superb win over first-time Melbourne finalist Tsitsipas.

Djokovic is now the fifth player to win 22 Grand Slam singles titles, after Margaret Court (24), Serena Williams (23), and Steffi Graf and Nadal (both 22).

Naija News reports that Djokovic also reclaims the world’s No one ranking from Carlos Alcaraz, and it would be very difficult to argue that he does not justify that position, having once again put the younger generations in their place.