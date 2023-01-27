Tight Security As Osun Tribunal Delivers Judgement

Ahead of the final judgement of the Osun Governorship Election Petition Tribunal on Friday, security operatives have been deployed across strategic points in Osogbo, Osun State capital.

Naija News reports that the immediate past governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, is challenging the victory of Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the July 16 governorship poll, who was returned elected by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Armed police operatives were observed at the Osun State secretariat of the PDP and that of the APC, as well as the state office of the APC presidential campaign in Osogbo.

The road leading to the premises of Osun State High Court, where the panel will deliver the judgement was blocked to traffic, thus students, staff, and others with businesses along the route had to trek long distances to their destinations.

It was learned that the panel has directed security agencies to allow 25 people each from both parties into the premises. Lawyers and journalists were, however, allowed in after they have been identified.

As of the time of filing this report, Justice Tetsea Kume had led other two members of the panel into the courtroom to begin reading the judgement.