Oyo Chief Imam, Mashood Is Dead – APC Guber Candidate Reacts

The Chief Imam of Oyo, Sheikh Mashood Abdul Ganiyy Adebayo Ajokidero III, has reportedly died.

The cause of the cleric’s death is yet to be made public. Reports, however, obtained by Naija News today revealed that Mashood passed away in the wee hours of Thursday.

A family member, according to Daily Post, confirmed the demise of the cleric in a terse message saying, “As salaam alaykum. InnaLillah wainna Ilaihu raajiun. We Announce The Demise of the Grand Chief Imam Of Oyo. May Almighty Allah grant him Jannatul Firdaos. Amen”.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) 2023 governorship candidate in the state, Senator Teslim Folarin has since sympathized with the Muslim community and the family of the deceased.

In a statement issued through his media aide, Com. Yso Olaniyi on Thursday in Ibadan, the lawmaker representing Oyo Central senatorial district, described the late Chief Imam as an inspiration to many Muslims in the state and his immediate community.

The statement reads: “I commiserate with the people of the ancient town of Oyo, Muslim Ummah in Oyo State and Ajokidero family on the passing of our father and erudite Islamic scholar, Sheikh Mashood Ajokidero III, Chief Imam of Oyoland.

“Baba Imam was an embodiment of selfless service and modesty, according to the teachings of the Islamic faith.

“He inspired so many believers of the religion to work for peace and serve their immediate community in love, generosity and kindness.

“History will continue to be kind to the late Sheikh Mashood for all the good conduct that he exhibited during his lifetime.

Folarin prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive the deceased of his shortcomings, accept his good deeds and admit him in Al-Janatul Firdaus.